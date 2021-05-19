St John's [Antigua], May 19 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday confirmed that 13 members of the men's red ball training squad and management have received vaccinations against COVID-19 in St Lucia, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test matches against South Africa.

CWI, in partnership with the Government of St Lucia, through the support of the Ministry of Health and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), has been able to secure COVID-19 vaccines for all interested squad members.

CWI has been supporting the efforts of regional governments to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with the West Indies Women's training squad receiving their first doses while at their training camp in Antigua last week.

CWI's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Israel Dowlat offered CWI's appreciation of the support received on the vaccinations and their importance to the squad.

"CWI is fully committed to supporting the vaccination drive throughout the region. We are extremely grateful to have our governments and CARPHA who have been partnering with us to host cricket safely and to get our squads vaccinated," said Dowlat in an official release.

Eleven players and support staff received their first dose of the vaccine, along with two squad members who received their second dose.

Several members of the training squad have already received their first doses in their home countries and will receive their second dose later in the summer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)