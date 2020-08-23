New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Sunday congratulated Lisa Sthalekar after the former player was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

"An outstanding contributor to cricket, on field and off! Congratulations to Lisa Sthalekar for being inducted into the @ICC Hall of Fame!" Cricket Australia tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) inducted three retired greats of the game namely South Africa's Jacques Kallis, Sthalekar, and Pakistan's Zaheer Abbas, into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Lisa is the 27th from Australia and the ninth woman player in the list, which includes five from Australia. Kallis is the fourth South African player inducted and Abbas is the sixth from Pakistan.

In all, 93 players have been inducted so far under the system, which sees retired players become eligible five years after playing their last international match.

In another tweet, Cricket Australia quoted Chairman Earl Eddings' statement and he termed Sthalekar a 'legend'.

"CA Chair Earl Eddings on Lisa's induction: 'Lisa is a legend of Australian and international cricket and this honour from the ICC recognises that. She was a match-winner with both ball and bat and the first woman to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs'," the tweet read.

"There is no coincidence that the Australian, NSW and Sydney Sixers teams she represented achieved extraordinary levels of success," Eddings added. (ANI)

