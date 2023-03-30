Ahmedabad, Mar 30 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings on Thursday named Akash Singh as a replacement for injured left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary.

Mukesh, who made his IPL debut last season and scalped 16 wickets, is recovering from a stress fracture and is sidelined from the 16th edition of the IPL.

Akash Singh, who was a part of India's Under-19 World Cup team in 2020, previously played for Rajasthan Royals.

The left-arm pacer has so far played 9 T20s in addition to 9 List A matches and five first-class games and has 31 wickets. He will join CSK for Rs 20 lakh.

Four-time winners CSK begin their campaign with a match against defending champions Gujarat Titans here on Thursday.

