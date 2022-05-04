Pune, May 4 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

CSK have replaced Mitchell Santner with Moeen Ali, while RCB are fielding the same playing XI from their previous game.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

