Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Star Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the rest of the season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a bruised rib.

"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," said an official statement from CSK.

Recently, the all-rounder had relinquished the captaincy of the side to focus on his own game and had requested MS Dhoni to lead the side again, who accepted his offer.

Jadeja has not had a great season so far, scoring only 116 in 10 games at an average of 19.33 with the best score of 26*. With the ball, he has managed only five wickets so far.

Coming to the side, the Super Kings will face off Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI)

