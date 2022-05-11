Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 59 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The CSK vs MI clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 12, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI.Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Match 59

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fate for play-off qualification is no more in their own hands and dwells on various unlikely scenarios besides winning all three of their remaining matches with huge margins. CSK has been in the ninth spot on the points table for quite long as of now in IPL 2022 with four wins out of 11 matches. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) is the first team that has been officially eliminated from the IPL 2022 after losing nine out of 11 matches with just two wins. The five-time IPL winners haven't been in the best of their forms in IPL 2022. The CSK versus MI match on Thursday will be crucial for the defending champions as they still possess some chances to make it to the final four.

CSK vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – MS Dhoni (CSK), Ishan Kishan (MI) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

CSK vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Devon Conway (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Tim David (MI), Tilak Varma (MI) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

CSK vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (CSK) could be our all-rounder.

CSK vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Kumar Kartikeya (MI), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK) could form the bowling attack.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) could be named as the captain of your CSK vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Moeen Ali (CSK) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

