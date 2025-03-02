Dubai, Mar 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy Group A match between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India innings:

Rohit Sharma c Young b Jamieson 15

Shubman Gill lbw b Henry 2

Virat Kohli c Phillips b Henry 11

Shreyas Iyer c Young b O'Rourke 79

Axar Patel c Williamson b Ravindra 42

KL Rahul c Latham b Santner 23

Hardik Pandya c Ravindra b Henry 45

Ravindra Jadeja c Williamson b Henry 16

Mohammed Shami c Phillips b Henry 5

Kuldeep Yadav not out 1

Extras: 10 (b-1, w-9)

Total: 249/9 in 50 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-22, 3-30, 4-128, 5-172, 6-182, 7-223, 8-246, 9-249.

Bowling: Matt Henry 8-0-42-5, Kyle Jamieson 8-0-31-1, Will O'Rourke 9-0-47-1, Mitchell Santner 10-1-41-1, Michael Bracewell 9-0-56-0, Rachin Ravindra 6-0-31-1. PTI

