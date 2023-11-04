Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4 (ANI): Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman's phenomenal batting fireworks at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium helped Pakistan beat New Zealand by virtue of the DLS, in a high-scoring but rain-marred match.

The win helped the beleaguered team keep alive their hopes of reaching the semifinals of the ongoing ODI World Cup.

After the loss of an early wicket, in the form of opener Abdullah Shafique, Babar and Fakhar came together for a scintillating and rollicking partnership on the back of which Pakistan raced to 200/1 after 25.3 overs, staying ahead of the required score when persistent showers brought an early end to the contest prompting the outcome to be decided by the DLS method.

The crowds in Bengaluru were witness to some sparkling batsmanship from both sides, but Fakhar's ton, arguably one of the finest under pressure in the tournament's history helped Pakistan prevail in the do-or-die battle.

Launching a fierce counter-attack on the Kiwi attack, Fakhar slammed nine sixes en route to a hundred off just 63 balls.

While the win gave hopes of qualification to the 1992 World Cup champions, the Kiwis suffered their consecutive fourth defeat of the tournament and now have to win their last round-robin fixture to progress to the business end of the tournament.

Pakistan's win over New Zealand also meant that South Africa became the second team to qualify for the knockout stage by virtue of a superior net run rate of +2.290.

Riding on a century partnership between Fakhar and Babar, which came in no time, Pakistan kept pace with the required run rate in its gargantuan chase of 402.

During the first 20 overs of the Pakistan innings, Fakhar was the toast of the spectators in the stands as he smacked the Kiwi bowlers all around and over the park.

Skipper Babar was quite content playing the second fiddle as Fakhar went hammer and tongs at the Kiwis, not only keeping Pakistan in the chase but also ahead on DLS when rain stopped play in the 22nd over.

A lengthy rain delay and a wet outfield saw the overs reduced to 41, with Pakistan set a revised target of 342.

The second-wicket pair picked up where they left off after the delay, carting the Kiwi bowlers around. Pakistan were 21 runs ahead on DLS when the rain returned and got heavier, eventually prompting the match to be called off and the outcome decided by virtue of the DLS.

The win lifted Pakistan to the mid-table, level on 8 points with New Zealand.

Earlier, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra's blistering knocks powered New Zealand to its highest-ever ODI total of 401/6. Williamson played a captain's knock, scoring 95 runs off 79 balls.

Ravindra played a magnificent hand of 108, his third century of the ongoing quadrennial showpiece.

Pakistan bowlers, barring Mohammed Wasim Jr., failed to make an impact on the rampaging Kiwis.

Brief score: New Zealand 401/6 (Rachin Ravindra 108, Kane Williamson 95; Mohammad Wasim Jr 3-60) vs Pakistan 200/1 (Fakhar Zaman 126, Babar Azam 66; Tim Southee 1-27). (ANI)

