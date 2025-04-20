Paris, Apr 20 (AP) Canada striker Jonathan David scored two goals and set up the other as Lille beat Auxerre 3-1 on Sunday to maintain its push for a Champions League place next season.

Lille's win moved it provisionally up to fourth place and put some pressure on Lyon, which was playing later Sunday at bitter local rival Saint-Etienne. A win for Lyon would move it above Lille and level on points with third-place Monaco.

The top three sides in France earn an automatic place into Europe's elite club competition, while the side in fourth enters qualifying.

Belgium right back Thomas Meunier gave Lille an early lead after being found by David, who then netted late in the first half with a clinical first-time effort.

David ran through deep into injury time and held off defenders before grabbing his 16th league goal of what is likely to be his final season at Lille.

He is expected to move to a leading European club this summer. Since joining Lille in 2020, he has scored 107 goals in 228 games.

OTHER GAMES

============

Nice is still in contention to qualify for the Champions League and was hosting Angers; while in Sunday's other games, it was Brest vs. Lens, and Reims vs. Toulouse. (AP) AM

