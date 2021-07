Tokyo, Jul 22 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Archery:

*Deepika Kumari in women's individual ranking round: 5:30am IST

*Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in men's individual ranking round: 9:30am IST

Opening Ceremony: 4:30pm IST.

