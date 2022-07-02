Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Saturday.
Also Read | IND vs NOR 2nd T20 Warm-Up Match 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Northamptonshire Cricket Match in Northampton.
India 1st Innings:
Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Spurs Closing In on Move for Clement Lenglet From Barcelona.
Shubman Gill
c Crawley b Anderson 17
Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13
Hanuma Vihari
lbw b Potts 20
Virat Kohli
b Potts
11
Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Root 146
Shreyas Iyer c Billings b Anderson 15
Ravindra Jadeja b James Anderson 104
Shardul Thakur c Billings b Stokes 1
Mohammed Shami c Jack Leach b Broad 16
Jasprit Bumrah
not out
31
Mohammed Siraj
c Broad b James Anderson 2
Extras: (B-4 LB-17, W-5, NB-14)
40
Total: (For 10 wickets in 84.5 overs)
416
Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46 3/64 4/71 5/98 6/320 7/323, 8/371, 9/375, 10/416
Bowling: James Anderson 21.5-4-60-5, Stuart Broad 18-3-89-1, Matthew Potts 20-1-105-2, Jack Leach 9-0-71-0, Ben Stokes 13-0-47-1, Joe Root 3-0-23-1.
England 1st Innings:
Alex Lees
b Bumrah
6
Zak Crawley
c Shubman Gill b Bumrah
9
Ollie Pope
c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 10
Joe Root
not out
19
Jonny Bairstow
not out
6
Extras: 10 (B-4, LB-2, NB-4)
10
Total: (3 wkts, 15.1 Overs)
60
Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 27-2, 44-3
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 7-0-30-3, Mohammed Shami 7.1-0-19-0, Mohammed Siraj 1-0-5-0. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)