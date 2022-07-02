Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings:

Shubman Gill

c Crawley b Anderson 17

Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13

Hanuma Vihari

lbw b Potts 20

Virat Kohli

b Potts

11

Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Root 146

Shreyas Iyer c Billings b Anderson 15

Ravindra Jadeja b James Anderson 104

Shardul Thakur c Billings b Stokes 1

Mohammed Shami c Jack Leach b Broad 16

Jasprit Bumrah

not out

31

Mohammed Siraj

c Broad b James Anderson 2

Extras: (B-4 LB-17, W-5, NB-14)

40

Total: (For 10 wickets in 84.5 overs)

416

Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46 3/64 4/71 5/98 6/320 7/323, 8/371, 9/375, 10/416

Bowling: James Anderson 21.5-4-60-5, Stuart Broad 18-3-89-1, Matthew Potts 20-1-105-2, Jack Leach 9-0-71-0, Ben Stokes 13-0-47-1, Joe Root 3-0-23-1.

England 1st Innings:

Alex Lees

b Bumrah

6

Zak Crawley

c Shubman Gill b Bumrah

9

Ollie Pope

c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 10

Joe Root

not out

19

Jonny Bairstow

not out

6

Extras: 10 (B-4, LB-2, NB-4)

10

Total: (3 wkts, 15.1 Overs)

60

Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 27-2, 44-3

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 7-0-30-3, Mohammed Shami 7.1-0-19-0, Mohammed Siraj 1-0-5-0. PTI

