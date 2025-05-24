Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Delhi Capitals stand-in captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

Karun Nair, who was on Saturday named in the Indian team for the Test series in England, returned to the DC playing XI. Regular captain Axar Patel is not playing yet again.

For PBKS, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis come back into the side.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis (c), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs (w), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar. PTI PDS

