Guwahati, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.

Australian Warner said compatriot Mitchell Marsh will miss the match as he has gone back home for his marriage. Rovman Powell comes in his place.

Manish Pandey and Lalit Yadav were also named in the DC team in place of Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan respectively.

RR captain Sanju Samson said Englishman Jos Buttler has recovered from his finger injury and will play the match.

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (w/c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

