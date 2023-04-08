Wolverhampton Wanderers will be locking horns with Chelsea in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 8. The game will take place in Monilneux Stadium, Wolverhampton and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Wolves are currently in the 14th position with 28 points from 29 matches, only one point above the relegation zone. Meanwhile, their opponents Chelsea have reappointed Frank Lampard after the exit of Graham Potter. The Blues are in 11th place with 39 points from 29 matches. Both teams are in desperate need of a win and are in a tricky situation. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the Wolves vs Chelsea match. England Clinch the Title of Women's Finalissima 2023 Beating Brazil 4-2 in Penalty Shootout.

Wolves have won only one of their last seven matches. One of the biggest reasons for their poor form has been the lack of goalscoring. With Julen Loptegui's teams known for playing attacking football, this is a very rare sight. Wolves will be missing quite a few players for their upcoming match against Chelsea. Ruben Neves and Jonny Otto are out with suspension. Meanwhile, Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are out with injuries.

Their opponent Chelsea will also miss three important players - Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Armando Broja. In the absence of Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibally will have to take more responsibility in the defense. Similar to Wolves, Chelsea's problem in this season's Premier League has been their attacking third. Hence despite having one of the best defensive records in the league they are struggling to get points. It will be interesting to see how Frank Lampard will address this issue.

Wolves will take on Chelsea in their next fixture in English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 8. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton.

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Wolves vs Chelsea match on the Star Sports Select 2 channel.

The broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming of this game.

