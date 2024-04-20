New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals, who will be playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the first time this IPL season, made two changes to the side bringing in all-rounder Lalit Kumar in place of Sumit Kumar while South African quick Anrich Nortje came in place of Ishant Sharma, who is nursing a back spasm.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has retained the same playing XI for the match.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

