DC vs SRH Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and his side will bowl first in this match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 on April 20. This will be Delhi Capitals' first 'home' match this season as they return to Delhi after having played two home matches in Vizag. Rishabh Pant and his team will be on the lookout for a happy homecoming as they look to continue their momentum from a dominant victory against Gujarat Titans in their last match. But the task is far tougher as they are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team that smashed the record for the highest score in IPL history in just the last match. It will be a fascinating contest between Sunrisers' batters and Delhi's bowlers on a ground where a high-scoring contest can be expected. IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of DC vs SRH T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Delhi Capitals find themselves in the sixth spot on the IPL 2024 points table with three wins in seven matches. A victory today, by a big margin, can see them overtake Lucknow Super Giants to the fifth spot. For the Sunrisers, a win in this match will help them rise to the second spot on the IPL 2024 points table, behind leaders Rajasthan Royals. Which of the two teams will be emerging victorious today? Stay tuned to find out! DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 35 in New Delhi.

DC Full Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

SRH Full Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

