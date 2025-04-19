Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul completed 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the sixth Indian and overall 11th player to do so.

The classy right-hander accomplished this milestone during his side's IPL match against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

During the match, KL played a short, but fiery knock of 28 in just 14 balls, with four boundaries and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 200. His innings was brief but a pleasing one as the wicketkeeper-batter continued this season with a positive and attacking intent.

In an IPL career spanning 138 matches and 129 innings, KL has hit 200 sixes and scored 4,949 runs at an average of 45.82 and a strike rate of over 135. The batter has hit four centuries and 39 fifties, with the best score of 132*.

The top six hitters in the competition are: Chris Gayle (357 sixes), Rohit Sharma (286 sixes), and Virat Kohli (282 sixes)

In the ongoing season, KL is DC's top run-getter and overall fourth-highest run-getter, with 266 runs in six innings at an average of 53.20 and a strike rate of 158.33. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 93*.

Coming to the match, GT won the toss and opted to field first.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

