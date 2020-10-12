Sharjah, Oct 12 (PTI) AB de Villiers hit an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 194 for 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL game here on Monday.

De Villiers struck five fours and six sixes while skipper Virat Kohli scored 33 not out off 28 balls. Openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal contributed 47 and 2 respectively.

Brief Scores: RCB 194/2 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 73 not out, Aaron Finch 47; M Prasidh Krishna 1/42).

