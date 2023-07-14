Roseau (Dominica), Jul 13 (PTI) Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a mature century on debut while skipper Rohit Sharma too reached the three-figure mark as India strengthened their position in the first Test against the West Indies at tea on the second day, here on Thursday.

While Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 116, Rohit departed after a well-made 103 to take India to 245 for two in their first innings in reply to West Indies' 150 all out.

Also Read | Asian Athletics Championships 2023 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country-Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

Batting at no.3 position, Shubman Gill (6) to perished early.

At the second break of the day, Virat Kohli (4 not out) was in Jaiswal's company.

Also Read | MLC 2023 Free Live Streaming Online, Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of TSK vs LAKR Cricket Match on Sports 18.

India now lead West Indies by 95 runs.

Resuming the day at 80 for no loss, Jaiswal and Rohit continued from where they left on Wednesday to notch up centuries.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets amongst themselves to trigger the collapse as the West Indies were folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

Brief Scores:

West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26)

India 1st Innings: 245 for two in 81 overs (Yashavi Jaiswal 166 batting, Rohit Sharma 103; Alick Athanaze 1/24).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)