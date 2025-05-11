Shanghai, May 11 (PTI) India's most decorated archer Deepika Kumari managed to salvage pride with a bronze medal after enduring a semifinal heartbreak to world No 1 Lim Sihyeon at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 here on Sunday.

Exactly a year after the 21-year-old reigning Olympic champion had knocked her out at the same stage of the Yecheon World Cup, Deepika once again found herself undone by the Korean in the semifinal, losing 1-7 in a largely one-sided women's recurve individual contest.

But the 30-year-old four-time Olympian bounced back strongly to defeat another Korean, Kang Chae Young, 7-3 in the bronze medal playoff and return with a consolation podium finish.

Deepika's win took India's overall medal tally to six at the event, with five coming from the compound section on Saturday that included a remarkable triple-medal haul by comeback archer Madhura Dhamangankar.

In the bronze medal playoff, Deepika showed greater composure and tactical clarity than her defeat to Lim in the semis.

The opening set ended in a 27-all tie, but Deepika edged ahead with a solid 28 in the second to take a 3-1 lead.

Kang, a former world champion who had beaten Deepika in the Berlin World Cup quarterfinals back in 2017, fought back in the third, scoring a flawless 30 to Deepika's 27 to make it three-all.

But the Indian responded with her best shooting under pressure, firing three perfect arrows for 30 in the fourth set to again take a 5-3 lead.

Needing just a draw in the final set to secure victory, Deepika delivered once more, shooting 29 to Kang's 28, to bag the bronze.

Earlier, Deepika began nervously in the semifinal, losing the first set 26-27 despite hitting two 9s.

The second set saw both archers shoot 28, but Lim held steady to force a split and deny Deepika any rhythm.

The reigning world No. 1 then shifted into top gear, drilling in a perfect 30 in the third set while Deepika managed 28.

With momentum fully on her side, Lim wrapped up the match in the fourth with a 29, as Deepika's 28 once again fell short, sealing the match 7-1 in the Korean's favour.

It was a repeat of their 2023 clash, though Deepika had managed to take two set points back then.

India are in fray for a second medal in the recurve section where Parth Salunkhe, who lost out to Korean legend Kim Woojin 4-6 in the men's semifinal, will play the bronze medal playoff.

