London [UK], June 25 (ANI): Defending women's singles champion Simona Halep has pulled out of the upcoming Wimbledon 2021 due to a calf injury.

Halep retired from a second-round match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the WTA clay-court event in Rome in mid-May and hasn't competed since.

She was subsequently forced to miss Roland-Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season.

"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," Wimbledon's official website quoted Halep as saying.

"I gave it everything I had in order to be ready to play Wimbledon and after having such special memories from two years ago, I was excited and honoured to step back on these beautiful courts as defending champion.

"Unfortunately, my body didn't cooperate and I'll have to save that feeling for next year. I can honestly say that I'm really down and upset about having to take this decision. This period has been difficult but to miss the last two majors has made it even more challenging mentally and physically.

"We will see what the future holds but I'm hoping it will make me a stronger person and athlete," the 29-year-old added.

On Thursday, World No. 5 Dominic Thiem announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a right wrist injury he suffered during his match on Tuesday at the Mallorca Championships.

"I'm going to do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible," Thiem said in the note which he posted on all social media platforms. "They've informed me that I might be out for several weeks, but I will do my best to be back on court soon."

The draws for the men's and ladies' singles will take place at the All England Club on Friday. (ANI)

