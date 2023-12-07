Kozhikode, Dec 7 (PTI) Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC will face Sethu FC in the opening match of the seventh Indian Women's League (IWL) football here on Friday.

For the first time, the IWL will be played in a double round-robin format on a home-and-away basis. All the previous six seasons were held at a central venue.

Also Read | Australian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber Among Stars Making Comebacks; Nick Kyrgios, Emma Raducanu Missing From Entry List.

Seven teams will battle it out across the country to be crowned champions of the biggest-ever IWL season, lasting over three months. The league will end on March 24, 2024.

The other teams in the league are HOPS FC, East Bengal, Odisha FC, Kickstart FC and Sports Odisha.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Mohammad Amir's Four-Wicket Spell Helps New York Strikers Win Over Chennai Braves.

Gokulam Kerala have won the last three IWL titles. The Malabarians have amassed a total of 27 wins and two draws in 29 games. PTI PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)