Pune, Mar 13 (PTI) Defending champions Madhya Pradesh opened their campaign with a 8-0 win over Chhattisgarh, while Bengal showed no mercy in a 28-0 landslide victory over Gujarat at the Senior Women's National Championship here on Wednesday.

Hritika Singh struck four times to help Madhya Pradesh ease past Chhattisgarh in Pool A.

Hritika opened by converting a penalty corner in the 11th minute and added goals in the 17th, 22nd and 33rd minutes.

Leading 4-0 at the halfway stage, Madhya Pradesh pushed the scoreline via Preeti Dubey (24th), Aishwarya Chavan (46th), Anjali Gautam (48th) off a penalty corner and Sadhna Sengar (57th) to bag full points.

Later, in Pool C Jharkhand had it easy against Hockey Andhra Pradesh, winning the fixture 13-0 with eight players scoring in a display of cohesion.

The match between Bengal and Gujarat was a one-sided affair.

The highlight of the win was an eight-goal sequence by Horo Sanjna (12th, 20th, 34th, 47th, 47th, 53rd, 54th, 54th), a five goal feat by Sushmita Panna (13th, 21st, 36th, 55th, 57th) and four by Maxima Toppo (24th p.c, 28th, 44th, 58th) all this after Monika Nag scored a brace (7th, 15th), a double by Sushmita Gandha (23rd, 55th p.c), a triple strike by Lily Oram (32nd, 32snd 45th), a brace by Kavita (40th p.c, 59th) and a goal each by Nidhi Sahni (41st).

In another Pool H match, Tamil Nadu scored a narrow 2-1 win over Telangana.

