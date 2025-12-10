Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 10 (ANI): Day two of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 unfolded with another round of closely fought contests at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium. Returning to the charcoal-coloured court, the players carried forward the intensity from the opening day as GS Delhi Aces and Chennai Smashers kicked off the action on Wednesday, as per a release.

The day began with the Women's Singles clash between Sofia Costoulas and Irina Bara. Costoulas, who had delivered a strong performance on day one, continued in the same vein. The 20-year-old Belgian controlled the rallies from the baseline, showcased a powerful backhand and displayed notable patience throughout the exchanges. Her consistency guided GS Delhi Aces to a 17-8 win, giving them the ideal start, the release said.

She then teamed up with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan to extend her winning run with a hard-fought 16-9 victory against Irina Bara and Rithvik Bollipalli in the Mixed Doubles. Both Costoulas and Jeevan brought great energy to the court, strengthening GS Delhi Aces' grip on the tie.

In the Men's Singles category, Billy Harris faced Dalibor Svrcina in a tightly contested encounter. Svrcina, who had been in strong form coming into the tournament, pulled things back for Chennai Smashers with a narrow 13-12 win. Svrcina/Bollipalli won the game 14-11. However, with the overall points tallied, the GS Delhi Aces pairing of Billy Harris and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the Men's Doubles category secured the tie 56-44, sealing a convincing victory for the Delhi side.

SG Pipers Bengaluru took on Yash Mumbai Eagles in the second match of the evening. In the Women's Singles, Riya Bhatia delivered a commanding performance to hand the Eagles an early advantage with a 17-8 win against Shrivalli Bhamidipaty. She then partnered Niki Poonacha in the Mixed Doubles to face the SG Pipers pair of Bhamidipaty/Bopanna. The Bengaluru duo continued their unbeaten run, securing a 14-11 victory through composed play and sharp coordination at the net.

In the Men's Singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan faced Damir Dzumhur and delivered a composed performance to get the better of World Number 57. Playing as the marquee player for SG Pipers Bengaluru, Ramkumar sealed a 15-10 win to put his team back in control.

