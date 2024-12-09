Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) Delhi FC lifted themselves off the bottom of the table with a well-deserved and hard-fought 1-0 win against Sreenidi Deccan FC, who missed out on a chance to go atop the 12-team I-League table here on Monday.

As a result, Sreenidi Deccan remained in fifth spot with six points from four games while Delhi FC climbed to 10th place with four points from as many games.

In another match, Inter Kashi drew 1-1 with Real Kashmir to remain on top of the table due to better goal difference +5 compared to Snow Leopards (+3). Both teams have eight points.

In the opening game of the day, Deccan suffered second loss of the season as it was the first time ever they had failed to score in a home fixture in the I-League, since they started hosting matches at the Deccan Arena in the 2022-23 season.

In the 71st minute, a long ball from midfield was collected by Jakob Vanlalhimpuia on the right wing, who smartly cut the ball towards the centre of the box. Stephane Binong, lurking in the area, took a brilliant first touch to free himself of the marker before looping the finish over an onrushing Ubaid CK.

In the second match in Srinagar, midfielder Lalramsanga (8th) put Real Kashmir in the lead, before Inter Kashi drew level in the second half through their Spanish striker Domingo Berlanga (69th).

The Snow Leopards began the proceedings at a high pace and had an early lead to show for their initiative.

Lalramsanga, whose run to the far post was not picked up by any defender, managed to get his head onto a corner and slip it past Inter Kashi goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya in the eighth minute.

Berlanga finally drew his team level in the 69th minute. On the counter, Berlanga rushed onto an aerial through ball behind the defence and placed his left-footed effort into the net.

