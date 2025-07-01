New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday announced the addition of two new men's franchises to the Delhi Premier League (DPL), as the tournament gears up for its much-anticipated second season. The expansion increases the number of men's teams in the league from six to eight, marking another significant milestone in the league's rapid rise as a premier domestic T20 tournament, according to a release from DPL.

The Outer Delhi franchise was secured for ₹10.6 crore by the highest bidder, a consortium led by Savita Paints Private Limited. The New Delhi franchise was acquired for ₹9.2 crore by a consortium of Bheema Tolling and Traffic Solutions Private Limited and Crayon Advertising Limited.

The two new teams will join the six existing franchises -- Central Delhi Kings, East Delhi Riders, North Delhi Strikers, Purani Dilli 6, South Delhi Superstarz, and West Delhi Lions -- for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

The player auctions for Season 2 will take place in the Capital on 6th and 7th July. The men's auction is scheduled for 6th July, followed by the women's auction on 7th July, as the DPL continues its commitment to gender-inclusive representation in sport.

Interestingly, the men's auction will feature a stellar line-up of players, including marquee names like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, and rising stars such as Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Harshit Rana, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and Anuj Rawat.

DDCA Vice-President Shikha Kumar said, "With every new team we welcome, DPL evolves into a true city- wide cricketing platform and strengthens its promise of being Delhi's cricketing heartbeat. But what truly excites us is the growing footprint of the women's league. By expanding into every zone of the Capital, while keeping the women's competition front and centre, we're ensuring that the next generation of Delhi girls sees cricket as their game, played on equal terms and celebrated just as loudly," as quoted from a release by DPL.

DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma stated, "The inclusion of two new franchises marks a major step in the evolution of the Delhi Premier League. In just one season, DPL has become a sought-after platform not only for local talent but also for well-established players looking to remain in peak form. The overwhelming interest from prospective owners reflects the growing stature of the league. We are confident that the new teams will bring their own identity, energy, and vision, contributing to a richer and more competitive tournament."

Also, DDCA Treasurer Harish Singla added, "The strong franchise bids highlight growing confidence in DPL's potential. We are building a financially sound league that supports both development and long-term growth."

DDCA Joint Secretary Amit Grover remarked, "DPL has already started unearthing new talent from Delhi. Season 2 will only deepen that talent pool and offer more players the stage they deserve."

Notably, Season 2 of the DPL will once again be hosted at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Match dates and fixtures will be announced after completion of the player auctions. (ANI)

