Mumbai, July 1: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday moved up one spot to be ranked third in the ICC rankings for batters in women's T20 Internationals. Mandhana, who is already world No. 1 in ODIs, made the leap after her maiden century in the opening T20I of the five-match series against England last week in which she also stood-in for injured skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Mandhana smacked 15 fours and three sixes to make 112 off 62 balls to power India to a 97-run victory against England at Nottingham, which was also the biggest defeat in terms of runs for the hosts in the shortest format. Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fifth Women’s Player To Slam Century In Across Formats, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

The left-handed Indian opener now has a career-high of 771 rating points and is ranked third, behind West Indies' Hayley Matthews, who is second with 774 points, and Australia's Beth Mooney at the top with 794 points. Among other Indian batters, comeback opener Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol also made gains.

"Fellow Indian opener Shafali Verma gains one place to move to 13th on the same rankings list following her innings of 20 in the same match against England, while teammate Harleen Deol re-enters the batter rankings in equal 86th after a quickfire knock of 43," the ICC said in a release.

The ICC added, “Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal remains at the top of the list for T20I bowlers, but it's tight at the top with just 44 rating points separating the top 10 players.” Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman To Score Tons Across All Formats, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

Meanwhile, England fast bowler Lauren Bell moved up two places to reach fourth in the rankings for bowlers after her three-wicket haul in the first T20I against India. South Africa's Miane Smit moved to 76th with her maiden half-century against the West Indies while teammate Sune Luus moved up nine spots to reach 31 in list of the all-rounders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)