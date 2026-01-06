Sydney [Australia], January 6 (ANI): An excellent session for Australia as they have added 115 runs for the loss of just one wicket to their overnight, which has put them on top at lunch on Day 3 against England in the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Australian opener Travis Head continued his sublime form as he notched up his first 150-plus score in the ongoing Ashes series.

At lunch on Day 3, Australia were at 281/3 in 65 overs in their first innings, trailing by 103 runs in response to England's 384. Head (162 off 160 balls, including 24 fours and one six) and Steve Smith (16 off 39 deliveries, along with one four) are unbeaten at the crease.

Australia started Day 3 with a score of 166/2 in 34.1 overs, with Head (91 off 87 balls, including 15 fours) and nightwatchman Michael Neser (1 off 15 balls) staying unbeaten at the crease.

During the 40th over, Head reached his 12th Test century in 105 deliveries. It was Head's third hundred in the ongoing Ashes series and also his first at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Head continued his aggression as he hammered a hat-trick of fours against speedster Matthew Potts during the 44th over as Australia reached 200/2. Luck favoured the Australian opener as Will Jacks dropped a simple catch at the deep mid-wicket during the 47th over.

Michael Neser, on the other hand, continued to frustrate England by picking boundaries at the other end. However, England got their first breakthrough of the day after Brydon Carse removed nightwatchman Neser for 24 runs off 90 deliveries, including four boundaries. The right-arm pacer also broke the 72-run stand. After the end of 60 overs, the hosts reached 253/3.

During the 62nd over, Head crossed his 150 runs. The left-handed batter also became the third-fastest player to hit 150 in the Ashes ( by balls faced). He achieved the milestone in 143 deliveries. Before Head is Joe Darling (129 balls) and Adam Gilchrist (141 balls).

Steve Smith and Head ensured no wickets fell for the remaining overs as Australia went to Lunch at 281/3 and the hosts were in a commanding position.

Earlier in the match, England were bundled out for 384 runs in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket. Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours.

Harry Brook (84 off 97 balls, including six fours and one six) and Joe Root's fantastic 160 off 242 deliveries, with the help of 15 fours, stitched a 169-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Root then stitched a 94-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who scored 46 off 76 balls along with seven boundaries as England went past the 350-run mark in the first innings. For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60) and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket takers.

Brief Scores: England: 384 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84, Michael Neser 4/60, Scott Boland 2/75) vs Australia: 281/3 (Travis Head 162*, Marnus Labuschagne 48, Ben Stokes 2/41). (ANI)

