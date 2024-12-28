Rourkela (Odisha) [India], December 28 (ANI): Delhi SG Pipers began their Hockey India League campaign with a thrilling 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Team Gonasika of Visakhapatnam after both teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time in the opening encounter of the much-anticipated tournament.

Tomas Domene (5th, 39th) struck for Delhi SG Pipers, while Struan Walker (26th) and Victor Charlet (35th) were the goal scorers for Gonasika during the regulation time which saw both the teams going toe to toe against each other.

Delhi SG Pipers got off to a strong start, scoring in the fifth minute through their first penalty corner, with Argentine Tomas Domene converting the opportunity perfectly. His powerful drag-flick zoomed past Gonasika goalkeeper Oliver Payne, giving Delhi the early lead.

Led by India international Manpreet Singh, Gonasika pushed hard to find the equaliser but were unable to do so in the first quarter.

Trailing by a goal, Gonasika intensified their efforts in the second quarter, launching several attacks on Delhi's defence. Mandeep Singh earned Gonasika's first penalty corner, but the chance was wasted due to a poor injection.

Gonasika's persistence paid off in the 26th minute when Nikkin Thimmaiah's flick hit the upright, and the rebound was driven home by Struan Walker, bringing the score to 1-1.

In the final minutes of the second quarter, Delhi SG Pipers earned their second penalty corner, but Gonasika's defenders blocked the attempt.

The match remained closely contested after the break, with both teams fighting for control of possession in search of the second goal. Gonasika took the lead in the 35th minute when Frenchman Victor Charlet scored with a powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner.

However, Delhi quickly equalised four minutes later, with Domene scoring again, this time through a smart deflection.

In the final minute of the third quarter, Delhi SG Pipers earned another penalty corner, but Gonasika's goalkeeper produced a double save to deny them.

Gonasika's goalkeeper, Oliver Payne, made two brilliant saves at the start of the fourth quarter, but his efforts were in vain as Delhi SG Pipers earned another penalty corner after a back-stick foul inside the opposition circle. Domene stepped up to take the shot but was denied a hat-trick by the post.

With both teams unable to break the deadlock at the end of regulation time, the match went into a penalty shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, Delhi skipper Jake Whetton converted successfully for his team, while Gonasika's Struan Walker was denied by Delhi's goalkeeper Benjamin Rennie. Rennie's smart saves proved crucial, with the Pipers ultimately prevailing 4-2. Whetton, Domene, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and Raj Kumar Pal scored for Delhi, while Lee Morton and Timothee Clement were the only players to score for Gonasika.

The Pipers will next face Hyderabad Toofans on December 31. (ANI)

