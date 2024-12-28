Centurion, Dec 28: South Africa's top-order stumbled against Pakistan's pace attack as the first cricket test headed towards an exciting finish after Marco Jansen's six-wicket haul had set the home team a tricky 148-run target on Saturday. South Africa, needing a win in one of the two matches against Pakistan to seal its place in next June's World Test Championship final, wobbled to 27-3 at stumps on a wicket where the quick bowlers have consistently troubled the batters. Will It Rain in Centurion During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 4 at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, returning to test cricket after more than three years, trapped Tony de Zorzi (2) and Tristan Stubbs (1) lbw in the final session. In between Abbas' strikes, Khurram Shahzad convinced skipper Shan Masood to go for a successful lbw television referral against Ryan Rickelton, who fell for a five-ball duck.

South Africa's hopes could now rest with Aiden Markram, who was unbeaten on 22, and captain Temba Bavuma, who is yet to get off the mark.

Earlier, Jansen's 6-52 helped South Africa bowl Pakistan out for 237 after rain had delayed play for three hours. Saud Shakeel (84) and Babar Azam (50) struck half centuries, but Jansen's three-wicket burst in four overs dented Pakistan's progress as the visitors lost seven wickets for 84 runs after resuming on 88-3.

Shakeel and Babar dominated the pace trio of Kagiso Rabada (2-68), Corbin Bosch (1-54) and Dane Paterson (1-55) with aggressive batting in a 79-run stand. Babar looked in good touch but, soon after completing a first test half-century in 20 innings, he sliced Jansen's short ball straight to Bosch at deep backward point. Corbin Bosch Becomes First South Africa Player To Achieve a Double of Picking Four-For and Hit Half-Century on Debut, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

Mohammad Rizwan (3) and Salman Ali Agha (1) also fell to reckless shots. The former gloved a wayward leg-side delivery from Jansen to the wicketkeeper and Salman was caught behind after playing an expansive drive to the third ball he faced.

Shakeel showed plenty of composure as Pakistan stretched its lead to 136 before he missed a full toss from Jansen and was lbw. Pakistan was finally bowled out in the last session when debutant Bosch claimed his fifth wicket of the match. (AP)

