Odense [Denmark], October 21 (ANI): India's 2022 Commonwealth gold medalist Lakshya Sen ousted HS Prannoy in an all-India round of 16 clash to enter the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open on Thursday.

The Jyske Bank Arena in Odense saw the two top shuttles battling for a place in the final eight at the Danish Open.

From the beginning, Sen was in excellent shape, placing the shuttles accurately as Prannoy struggled with his returns. The first game ended in a hurry after Sen upped his game and then unleashed his signature cross-court smashes.

In the second game, HS Prannoy was more aggressive and engaged Lakshya Sen head-to-head with the help of a strong defence. At the time of the game's midway point, the 30-year-old was up 11-10.

Before Lakshya Sen seized a pivotal 19-17 lead and ended the match with another cross-court winner in a thrilling contest, the pair traded in extended rallies.

In the quarterfinal, Lakshya Sen will now either play Lu Guang Zu of China or Kodai Naraoka of Japan.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the ongoing Denmark Open after losing to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in his round of 16 match of the men's singles category. Srikanth lost the match by 21-13, 21-15.

The Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Denmark Open 2022, defeating the Indonesian duo of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana in their pre-quarters. Satwiksairaj-Chirag prevailed within two straight games by 21-14, 21-16.

On the other hand in the women's doubles category, the duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the competition after a defeat to the Thailand duo of Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul in their round of 16 match.

The Indian duo lost their match by 21-23, 13-21. (ANI)

