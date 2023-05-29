Antwerp, May 29 (PTI) Diksha Dagar registered her best finish on the Ladies European Tour this season with a Tied-6th place at the 2023 Belgian Ladies Open here.

Diksha, one of the only two Indians to taste success on the LET, closed with a bogey on 18th for an even par 72 in the final round.

Also Read | Why Are Barcelona Leaving Camp Nou? Know Where Catalan Giants Will Play Next Season.

Patricia Isabel Schmidt fired an excellent final round of 66 (-6) to win by two shots.

Diksha, who had a disappointing start to the season, has made the cut in each of the last four events and has been improving along the way.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Final: What Happens if Rain Washes Out the Reserve Day for CSK vs GT Summit Clash?.

Starting the final round in tied second place, Diksha stayed close to the lead and was at one point just one off the lead after the turn. On the back nine she gave away three bogeys against birdie for a 72 and finished in a big group at sixth.

India's other player to make the cut, Amandeep Drall, shot 1-under 71 and finished T-24th, also her best finish this season.

Patricia from Germany sat three shots behind overnight leader Maria Hernandez on five-under-par after rounds of 71-68 on the first two days. She bogeyed third and fifth but she soon turned around her card.

Four consecutive birdies on holes six through nine put her a couple of shots off the lead and she was soon co-leader after back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13. A superb eagle on 14 put the 27-year-old in pole position on 11-under-par, which was enough to seal her first title on the LET.

In the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, the top four players remain in the same order with Aditi Ashok leading, followed by Linn Grant in second, Ana Peláez Trivino in third and Klara Davidson Spilkova in fourth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)