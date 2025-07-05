Kildare (Ireland), Jul 5 (PTI) Diksha Dagar carded an even par 73 in the second round to emerge as the lone Indian to make the cut at the KPMG Women's Irish Open here.

Dagar, who did not have a single par in her first six holes, was tied 56th after two rounds.

It was Diksha's 11th cut in a row. The 24-year-old from Jhajjar, the highest ranked Indian in the Ladies European Tour, has shown great consistency with five Top-10 finishes including a runner-up finish in Morocco.

The other three Indians playing the Irish Open missed the cut as Avani Prashanth (74) fell short by one stroke and Tvesa Malik (78) and Hitaashee Bakshi (83) were way behind.

At the top of the leaderboard, World number one amateur Lottie Woad fired a round of 67 (-6) to hold a three-shot lead at the midway mark.

The 21-year-old sat in share of third place overnight after opening with a 68 (-5) on the O'Meara Course at Carton House.

Diksha began on the first with a bogey, but rallied very well with three birdies in a row. She continued with a bogey-birdie on the fifth and the sixth. She had seven pars in a row and despite bogeys on the 14th and the 16th, Diksha closed with two pars for a 73 to make the cut on the line.

The cut fell at +2 with 69 players making it through to the weekend.

