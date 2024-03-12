Longwood (Florida), Mar 12 (PTI) Diksha Dagar, coming off a pair of top-10 finishes on the Ladies European Tour (LET), has decided to stay on in the United States for some exposure on the Epson Tour, the second rung of competition below the LPGA.

Diksha, who was tied eighth in Tampa, Florida last week, will tee off at the IOA Golf Classic, the USD 200,000 Epson Tour event, this week.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"The idea is to get more exposure," said her father, Narender Dagar, who is also her coach, mentor and caddie.

The 54-hole event will be played at the Par-71 course in Longwood.

Also Read | How to Buy IPL 2024 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy Indian Premier League Season 17 Match Tickets.

The IOA Golf Classic, started in 2013, will also be played in Florida where Diksha played the Aramco Team Series event last week. That event was part of the LET Tour.

Late last year, Diksha missed getting into the LPGA through the Q-Series, but has status on the Epson Tour, after finishing T-51 in the Q-School.

In the last two years, Diksha has picked up two Ladies European Tour titles besides coming close to adding more, including the Hero Women's Indian Open last year.

In 2023, Diksha picked up 10 Top-10 finishes, including her second win at the Czech Ladies Open on the LET.

She closed the year in third place on the LET, a position that should have got her a card to the LPGA. But the LPGA changed the earlier decision and the criteria was put off.

In 2024, Diksha has already got two Top-10s and a Top-20 in Kenya on the LET and is looking at another strong season and the Majors. In 2023, she finished T-21 at the AIG Women, which was the best by an Indian woman golfer in a Major.

Diksha, a gold medallist in the Deaf Olympics, has also played for India at the Tokyo Summer Olympics and is on track for another shot at the Paris Olympics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)