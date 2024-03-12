The Indian Premier League (IPL) is up and ready for its season 17 in less than two weeks we will see a whole lot of cricketing stars from around the world coming to India to take part in the mega cricketing event. 10 top-tier teams will go head-to-head against each other, ultimately determining the best team of all. The 17th edition of the IPL is set to begin on March 22, 2024. A total of 74 matches will be played across India in different stadiums. As the tournament date is coming closer and closer, the excitement among the fans keeps on growing. When is IPL 2024? Know Start Date of Indian Premier League Season 17 With Match Timings in IST.

Over the years, the Indian Premier League has produced some top-notch matches and moments. There have been a lot of nail biters and fans are always on the edge of their seats because the matches get very unpredictable sometimes. Franchises like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have won the tournament a record five times. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first match of IPL 2024. Now as we have talked about the Indian Premier League, let's have a look at how to get the tickets for the mega cricketing event.

How to Buy Tickets for Indian Premier League 2024?

The tickets for the IPL 2024 season will be available via online mediums so that fans can easily get hold of the tickets. There will be authorised online partners such as PayTM Insider and BookMyShow apps and websites. A few of the teams will also be selling tickets via their official website such as Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans for now for the matches that will be played at their home grounds. The majority of the tickets will be sold online and very few tickets will be available for offline purchase. CSK IPL 2024 Match Tickets Likely To Be Sold Online Only, No Over The Counter Sales.

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will thus be looking to make a statement in the very first match. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eyeing for their first-ever IPL trophy.

