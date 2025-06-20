Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 19(ANI): Indian chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh pulled off a remarkable victory at the World Blitz Team Chess Championship, defeating Chinese Grandmaster and World No. 1 Hou Yifan in a gripping encounter that showcased her growing stature in international chess.

The 19-year-old's performance was a major highlight of the tournament and a proud moment for Indian chess.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Confirms Kylian Mbappe Hospitalised With Gastroenteritis, Know Update About French Star After Missing Al-Hilal Match.

While speaking to ANI after her stunning win, Divya expressed her happiness and gratitude for the support she has received both from her teammates and from the country's leadership.

"I am very happy," she said.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Leeds Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match at Headingley.

"PM Modi has written very nice things which are very encouraging and motivating. It makes me feel very good and gives me a lot of inspiration to win medals for India in the future," she added.

Divya also acknowledged the role of her teammates in keeping her spirits high during the intense tournament.

"My teammates were very encouraging and quite motivating, and it really helped me," she noted.

Notably, India has been doing really well at the international level in chess as of late.

D. Gukesh, the reigning World Champion and recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award secured a third-place position in the Norway Chess tournament, which concluded early in June. One of his standout moments during the competition was a win over world number one Magnus Carlsen, which was his first classical game win over him. Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi also finished fifth.

Also, Aravindh Chithambaram, clinched first place in the Stepan Avagyan Memorial Chess Tournament, and R Praggnanandhaa, secured second place in the same tournament. The tournament was held from May 28 to June 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)