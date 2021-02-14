Auckland [New Zealand], February 14 (ANI): Canterbury's Kate Ebrahim and Wellington's Thamsyn Newton on Sunday won recalls to the New Zealand women's (White Ferns) T20 squad on the back of strong Super Smash form.

The pair have been included in the 13-strong squad to play England in three G.J. Gardner Homes T20 internationals in March. Ebrahim last played against Australia in 2018, while Newton's last T20 International was against Pakistan in 2017.

White Ferns selector Jason Wells said their return was a reward for strong domestic performances.

"Kate and Thamsyn have worked hard and proven their ability in the Dream11 Super Smash this season. Kate has been excellent with the bat for the Magicians and yesterday's match-winning knock in the Grand Final capped off a superb Super Smash campaign for her. Thamsyn is an athletic cricketer whose all-round skills have served the Blaze well in their T20 campaign," said Wells.

Wells also said that the remainder of the squad had a familiar feel to it, adding he had been impressed by senior White Ferns stepping up for their major associations.

"We have shown faith in this group of cricketers and believe they have the skills and talent to compete against a strong English side," said Wells.

The White Ferns start their T20 series against England in Wellington on March 3. This T20 series will be played as double-header fixtures alongside the BLACKCAPS vs Australia T20 Internationals.

Suzie Bates (shoulder) wasn't considered for selection due to injury.

White Ferns T20 squad: Sophie Devine (c) (Wellington), Kate Ebrahim (Canterbury), Maddy Green (Wellington), Hayley Jensen (Otago), Leigh Kasperek (Wellington), Amelia Kerr (Wellington), Jess Kerr (Wellington), Rosemary Mair (Central Districts), Katey Martin (wk) (Otago), Thamsyn Newton (Wellington), Hannah Rowe (Central Districts), Amy Satterthwaite (vc) (Canterbury) and Lea Tahuhu (Canterbury). (ANI)

