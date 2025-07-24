New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Outer Delhi Warriors, the debutant franchise of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), have announced Delhi allrounder and left-arm pace bowler Siddhant Sharma as their skipper for the 2025 season.

Implying a higher standard of competitive cricketing to sustain within the franchise, the left arm pace bowler was declared leader for the younger elite battalion of Suyash Sharma and Priyansh Arya to prioritize their competitive skills on bringing good innings for the Outer Delhi Warriors squad, as per a press release from DPL.

Delhi's left-arm bowler and all-rounder has established himself in domestic cricket thanks to his diverse skill set. After making an impactful debut for Delhi against Gujarat in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, the all-rounder made his Twenty20 debut for Delhi in the 2020-21 season further contributing to the diversification of his abilities to adapt to various formats. While the player has been associated with teams like Dehradun Devils in the past, the cricketer is all determined to dominate and lead the Outer Delhi Warriors squad to glory.

Outer Delhi Warriors Head Coach Ashu Dhani commending on Siddhanth's abilities and Priyansh's and Suyash's important contribution that could shape the campaign for Outer Delhi Warriors debut participation shares, "We feel Siddhant's versatility can greatly improve our franchise performance by freeing up other players to concentrate on their primary responsibilities. Having a reliable all-rounder like him could be a huge boost to the franchise in their debut participation."

Speaking further, Outer Delhi Warriors Head Coach Ashu Dhani said, "Additionally, we feel this setup empowers players like Priyansh and Suyash to play freely and concentrate only on their unique strengths. We think this combination can improve the team's overall performance because of their innate ability to influence the game and can definitely uplift the team's morale."

Sharing thoughts on the recent announcement of placing Siddhant Sharma as leader of the franchise and take charge of an important lineup of Outer Delhi Warriors lineup, Rajeshree Shete Iyer, founder of Platinum One Media & Consulting as well as CEO of the team's inaugural campaign, commented, "Creating a team atmosphere where players feel free to express themselves on the field is our goal for this inaugural season. We believe by placing Siddhanth at the helm of things, we would encourage an environment where players admire each other's efforts while purely allowing themselves to focus on their natural game. We greatly would like to appreciate the collective decision that will definitely translate some very interesting chapters for DPL in the upcoming days."

The Outer Delhi Warriors are determined to long serve the aspiration and Delhi's competitive cricketing season through Delhi Premier League's upcoming campaign. The franchise is confident that the competitive lineup and strategy is sure to place their efforts as a serious force within the Delhi cricketing ecosystem.

The second edition of the DPL is set to begin on August 2. The tournament will commence with a grand Opening Ceremony followed by the first men's match, while the final is scheduled for August 31 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

