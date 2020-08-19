New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Dream11 on Wednesday was officially announced as the title sponsor for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The IPL Governing Council has announced Dream11 as the new Title Sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Dream11 (Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd) is an Indian company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra," read the statement released on IPL's official website.

"Dream11's association with sports has grown over the years and it is presently partnering a total of 19 sports leagues along with 6 Indian Premier League Franchises," it added.

The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. It will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

IPL Chairman, Brijesh Patel, said they look forward to delivering great value to Dream11.

"We welcome Dream11 on board as Title Sponsor for the 2020 edition of the IPL. Dream11 upgrading their association from an Official Partner to Title Sponsors is a great testament to the brand IPL. Dream11 as a fantasy sports brand will only grow the engagement of the IPL with its fans. As a digital brand it will give them leverage to create exciting online engagement for fans sitting at home and watching the matches. We look forward to delivering great value to Dream11," Patel said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Patel had told ANI that "Dream 11 has won the title sponsorship for INR 222 crore."

Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream Sports (Dream11) said: "The launch of IPL in 2008 gave birth to the idea of Dream11. As avid sports fans, we wanted to offer fantasy cricket to IPL fans to help them further engage with the sport they love and showcase their sports knowledge and skill. Being a proud homegrown Indian brand that is made in India, by Indians and exclusively for Indian sports fans, we would like to thank the BCCI for giving us an opportunity to become the Title Sponsor of IPL, which in our opinion is the world's greatest sports property."

"We believe that 'Dream11 IPL' also perfectly defines what IPL is all about: every team fielding its Dream11 team culminating in the IPL finals determining The Dream11. We are happy to continue building our partnership with BCCI and IPL to further promote sports fan engagement in India, and look forward to 10 Crore+ Indians making their Dream11 for every Dream11 IPL match," Jain added. (ANI)

