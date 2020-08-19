Former Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a lot of limelight by 'mankading' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Cricket fans were divided over Ashwin's move as some called the dismissal while others claimed the run-out was against sportsman spirit. Well, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting certainly belongs to the latter category as he claimed that he'll not allow Ashwin to execute Mankad in IPL 2020. For the unversed, Ashwin was released by KXIP and Delhi Capitals bagged his services. In a recent interaction, Ponting said that he'll have a conversation with Ashwin over the controversial dismissal and he'll ask him not to execute it in UAE. Well, Ponting's claim didn't go down well with Twitterati as they slammed him for his statement. Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting to Not ‘Allow’ Ravi Ashwin to Use ‘Mankading.’

"I'll be having a chat with him about (Mankading), that's the first thing I'll do. That is going to be a hard conversation I will have with him. I think, even him, looking back now, probably he'd say it was within the rules, and he's right to do it," Ponting said while speaking on 'The Grade Cricketer' Podcast.

"watching that last season, as soon as it happened, I actually sat our boys down and said 'Look, I know he's done it, there'll be others around the tournament who'll think about doing this well, but that's not going to be the way that we play our cricket. We won't be doing that'," he added. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer.

Well, the former Aussie captain's statement didn't impress the cricket as they schooled him on social media. Notably, Ponting led the Australian team, which was known for its grim nature and 'win at any cost' policy. On numerous occasions, Aussie cricketers, including Ponting, were criticized for their on-field actions and owing to the fact, fans lashed out at the two-time World Cup-winning captain for stopping Ashwin to use Mankad. Have a look.

The forthcoming season of IPL is set to get underway on September 19. However, the marquee tournament will take place in UAE this time due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals is one of the strongest sides in the competition and will like to lift their maiden IPL title.

