Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], April 29 (ANI): India's leading sports technology company on Friday announced the launch of the "DreamJab" programme in collaboration with the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation. Under this programme that aims to nurture and support India's future boxing world champions, 30 young and talented athletes will be provided with extensive training in the sport of boxing.

With the vision to create special opportunities for India's growing number of sportswomen, 20 out of the 30 selected athletes under the "DreamJab" programme will be females. This is a programme created, curated and owned by Dream Sports Foundation with the aim and objective of developing, nurturing and mentoring boxers from grassroots to elite levels to enable their participation in national/international competitions.

The three-year programme will be offered at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy in Manipur, where DSF will provide holistic support to the athletes in the form of gold-standard coaching and training, equipment, lodging, nutrition and education along with participation in various National and International tournaments. Mary Kom will also join as an Advisor to work toward their common goal of creating a meaningful impact in India's sporting ecosystem.

Speaking at the launch event at DSF's headquarters in Mumbai, the Olympic Bronze medalist and 6-time World Champion, Mary Kom said, "I thank Dream Sports Foundation for supporting my mission to provide impactful training to India's talented youth. It is my hope to ensure that no future promising boxer has to endure the same struggles that I went through. Through this collaboration, we will provide world-class mentoring and all-around support to athletes so that they can focus on excelling at their sport and making the country proud."

Through not-for-profit activities and initiatives, Dream Sports Foundation works towards achieving Dream Sports' aim of making sports better in India. The Foundation provides meaningful impetus to the Indian sporting ecosystem by driving grassroots growth, supporting budding and high-potential athletes and building world-class infrastructure. (ANI)

