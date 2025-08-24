Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 24 (ANI): NorthEast United FC defended their Durand Cup title in style with a 6-1 victory over Diamond Harbour in the final in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Highlanders became the first team since East Bengal FC in 1991 to successfully defend the Durand Cup, as per a press release from the Indian Super League (ISL).

However, the glittering trophies weren't the only prizes that went to the Highlanders' camp, Juan Pedro Benali's men also swept the individual post-tournament awards.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Golden Ball: Alaaeddine Ajaraie:

The Players of the season in the Indian Super League (ISL)'s 2024-25 season repeated the feat in the Durand Cup as they won the Golden Ball award. Scorer of eight goals and provider of three assists during the tournament, Ajaraie was the heartbeat of NorthEast United FC's attack and made all the difference for them.

Golden Boot: Alaaeddine Ajaraie:

The Moroccan was the top scorer in the tournament with eight goals, three goals ahead of Luka Majcen and Liston Colaco who scored five goals apiece. The ISL 2024-25 Golden Boot winner continued his scoring spree in the Durand Cup and was in menacing form all-around.

Golden Glove: Gurmeet Singh

The Golden Glove award, presented to the best goalkeeper of the tournament, went to NorthEast United FC's Gurmeet Singh. Benali's side kept two clean sheets in the tournament and conceded just five goals in six matches. This was the second season running that Gurmeet won the award, having won it in 2024 when NorthEast United FC won the trophy. (ANI)

