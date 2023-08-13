Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) Defending champions Bengaluru FC will begin their title defence when they take on Indian Air Force in the Durand Cup, here on Monday.

Bengaluru FC have announced a 28-member side, comprising mostly young players and new signings, under developmental coach Bibiano Fernandez, to defend the Durand crown.

Also Read | India Move Up to Third Spot in FIH World Rankings After Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 Triumph.

For BFC to do well, it will be important that their new signings like goalkeeper Amrit Gope, central defender Shankar Sampingiraj and young forward Ashish Jha settle down well.

While Gope and Shankar were roped in from TRAU FC, Jha played for Sreenidi Deccan before joining the Blues.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 5th T20I 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on DD Sports.

The Air Men had begun their campaign with a 0-2 reversal against Gokulam Kerala FC who lead the group C standings with three points.

The only advantage they would have is the experience of playing at the venue of Kishore Bharati Krirangan as they would rely on forward Mandeep Singh to bring their first win.

"The players are excited to play against ISL team and defending champions BFC and well prepared to fight and win the game," coach Priya Darshan said.

Chennaiyin FC favourites against Tribhuvan

=============================

Former Indian Super League champions will look to put a foot in the quarterfinals when they face Tribhuvan Army FC in a group E match in Guwahati on Monday.

Chennaiyin FC defeated Hyderabad FC 3-1 in their previous match and their British coach Owen Coyale will be assured with the fact that both his foreign frontmen, Australian Jordan Murray and Briton Connor Shields have found goal-scoring form in the win.

TAFC on the other hand gave a good account of themselves against newly promoted I-League side Delhi FC to earn a point from that game as they would look for a first win to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)