Momentum plays a key role in cricket and the Indian team has plenty of it at the moment in their T20 series against West Indies. After a lackluster performance, the visitors went down 2-0 only for them to come back and square the series 2-2. This has set up a fascinating finale with both sides in the fray for lifting the trophy. The fourth game was a pretty one-sided one with Yashasvi Jaiswal starring with the bat alongside Shubman Gill in a crunch tie. The hosts, like the match prior to it, never looked like containing the Indian batting unit and in the end paid for it with a loss. West Indies versus India fifth and final game will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on FanCode and JioCInema from 8:00 pm IST. Arshdeep Singh, Shubman Gill Engage in a Light-Hearted Conversation After IND vs WI 4th T20I 2023, BCCI Shares Video.

Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased why he is one of the top talents of Indian cricket when he scored a brilliant 84 not out in the last match, taking on the opposition attack with ease. Shubman Gill also got some much-needed runs under his belt and that should boost his confidence. Arshdeep Singh has been quiet on the tour but the three wickets he bagged make him a player to watch out for.

Shimron Hetmyer in the lower middle order can be the spark his side needs to take on the Indian attack. Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King are the other players that are the lynchpin in the batting unit. The main concern for West Indies is their bowling which has failed to put any kind of pressure on the opposition. Yashasvi Jaiswal-Shubman Gill Register Highest Opening Stand for India in T20 Internationals, Achieve Feat During Ind vs WI 4th T20I 2023.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I 2023 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports have the broadcast rights to telecast India's tour of West Indies 2023. in India. Thus, the fans keen to watch the fifth T20I between India and West Indies on TV can enjoy the game on the DD Sports channel for free. Also, the free live telecast will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but also on DTH and DTT platforms. The live telecast of the high-voltage encounter will also be available on DD Bangla, DD Yadagiri, DD Saptagiri, DD Chandana, DD Podhigai, and DD National (Bhojpuri).

India vs West Indies 5th T20I 2023 Free Live Streaming Online

The Indian audience willing to watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I between India and the West Indies can watch the game on the JioCinema app or website for free. Besides JioCinema, fans can live stream the forthcoming encounter on the FanCode app or website. However, they would need to pay a subscription fee to watch the action on FanCode. West Indies need its players to rise-up to the occasion as they have been very flat since taking the lead. Expect the Indians to clinch the series though.

