Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) The 134th edition of Durand Cup kicks off here Wednesday with East Bengal facing South United FC amid a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming top-tier domestic football season.

The pre-season action will begin against the backdrop of a stalemate between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), which governs the operations and commercial structure of the top-tier Indian Super League.

The MRA expires on December 8, and with no breakthrough yet, the very future of India's top-tier league remains in limbo ahead of its scheduled September start.

In the midst of this impasse, the Durand Cup has retained its significance as the traditional curtain-raiser for Indian football.

The competition continues to draw a full roster of 24 teams despite only six ISL clubs confirming participation this year.

East Bengal's big rebuild

The spotlight on Wednesday will be firmly on East Bengal, who have been among the busiest clubs in the transfer market.

Determined to turn around their fortunes after a forgettable 2024-25 campaign, where they finished ninth in the ISL, made an early Super Cup exit, and bowed out of the AFC Challenge League in the quarterfinals, the Kolkata giants have rung in major changes under Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon.

Key signings include Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira, Argentine defender Kevin Sibille, and Palestinian international Mohammed Rashid.

They join full-back Jay Gupta, who completed a multi-year move from FC Goa after a successful stint with the Gaurs.

Bruzon has released foreign stars Hijazi Maher, Mahdi Talal, and Messi Bouli in a bid to freshen up his squad and end the club's long trophy drought.

East Bengal's fans will hope the new recruits can help reclaim the Durand Cup, which they last won 21 years back in 2004.

With 16 titles, they remain the second-most successful club in the competition's storied history behind arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, who clinched their record 17th crown in 2023 by defeating East Bengal 1-0 in a nail-biting final.

Reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan have made headlines with the signing of Abhishek Singh Tekcham from Punjab FC for a reported fee close to Rs 2 crore, as they look to shore up their wing-back options following Ashique Kuruniyan's departure.

Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, have bolsterd their defence by roping in Jestin George, whose breakout season with Gokulam Kerala included a historic Durand Cup win in 2019.

Defending champions, NorthEast United FC are drawn in Group E and will be boosted by the signing of Spanish winger Jairo Samperio, an Europa League winner.

They have also acquired the services of Lalbiakdika Vanlalvunga, Lalrinzuala Lalbiknia and Chema Núñez for the upcoming season.

Having won their first club trophy in the previous edition, Juan Pedro Benali's side will be raring to go in front of their home fans.

Bigger stakes

This year's Durand Cup retains its 24-team format, split into six groups across five states -- West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and, for the first time, Manipur.

Kolkata alone will host two groups, with 15 matches, including a quarter-final, a semi-final, and the grand finale at Salt Lake Stadium on August 23.

The competition also continues its tradition of welcoming foreign clubs, with teams from Malaysia (Malaysian Armed Forces) and Nepal (Tribhuvan Army FC) adding an international flavour.

For Kolkata fans, local giants East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting and newly promoted I-League outfit Diamond Harbour FC will ensure no shortage of fierce rivalries.

Significantly, the prize purse has tripled to Rs 3 crore this year. Standout individual performers will be rewarded with three SUVs up for grabs alongside team prizes for semi-finalists, quarter-finalists and best performers.

Pathway for youngsters

Since its post-pandemic revival in 2021, the Durand Cup has offered clubs a crucial pre-season testing ground, helping managers fine-tune tactics and assess new signings.

For youngsters and lesser-known domestic players, it remains one of the best platforms to grab the spotlight before the ISL and I-League seasons.

The format will see six group winners and the two best second-placed teams progress to the knockout rounds.

ISL teams have dominated the competition since their inclusion, winning every edition since 2021 and will again start as favourites, despite fewer top-tier clubs joining the fray this time.

Groups At A Glance

Group A (Kolkata): East Bengal FC, South United FC, Indian Air Force FT and Namdhari FC.

Group B (Kolkata): Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan SC, Diamond Harbour FC and BSF FT.

Group C (Jamshedpur): Jamshedpur FC, Indian Army FT, 1 Ladakh FC and Tribhuvan Army FC.

Group D (Kokrajhar): Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Punjab FC, ITBP FT and Bodoland FC.

Group E (Shillong): NorthEast United FC, Rangdajied United FC, Shillong Lajong FC and Malaysian Armed Forces.

Group F (Imphal): Real Kashmir FC, TRAU FC, NEROCA FC and Indian Navy FT.

