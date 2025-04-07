New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The All India Football Federation's Executive Committee met at the Football House on Monday to discuss the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) proposal given to the federation by Football Sports Development Ltd.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey chaired the meeting, which was attended by Vice President NA Haris, Treasurer Kipa Ajay, Deputy Secretary General Satyanarayan M, along with members Arif Ali, GP Palguna, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Menla Ethenpa, Mohan Lal, Neibou Sekhose, Syed Husnain Naqvi, Syed Imtiaz Hussain, Valanka Alemao, Vijay Bali, Thongam Tababi Devi, Pinky Bompal Magar, Shabbir Ali, Bhaichung Bhutia and Climax Lawrence.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes Fifth Batter To Reach 13,000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

The committee deliberated in detail about the MRA, and decided to form an eight-member task force to look into the MRA negotiations with FSDL. The task force will consist of the AIFF President, Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General, Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Finance Committee, and the Chairperson of the League Committee.

Arjuna awardee Subrata Paul, the Director of National Teams, submitted a report on India's AFC Asian Cup 2027 Final Round Qualifier against Bangladesh, held on March 25, 2025, at Shillong.

Also Read | RCB 73/1 in 6 Overs | MI vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli Look Dominate Powerplay.

The committee proposed a set of communications guidelines be set for all AIFF affairs, including national teams.

The house further proposed appointing a spokesperson who would be authorised to issue statements on behalf of the AIFF.

Kalyan Chaubey proposed that two renowned coaches - Bimal Ghosh and Armando Colaco - who were recently conferred with the Dronacharya Award, be nominated as advisors to the AIFF President. Ghosh and Colaco, in coordination with Technical Director Syed Sabir Pasha, National Teams Director Subrata Paul, Technical Committee Chairperson IM Vijayan, Padmashree Awardee, and Deputy Chairperson Shabbir Ali, Major Dhyanchand Awardee, will support the chief coaches of the men's and women's national teams across all age categories.

They will coordinate with the coaches on matters such as the requirement for the duration of camps, scouting, and exposure matches for the respective teams. The aforementioned task force will also submit a quarterly report on the same to the AIFF.

The Executive Committee suggested that a Normalization Committee be formed that will expedite the conduct of elections in the Jammu & Kashmir Football Association and the Tamil Nadu Football Association.

The committee proposed the formation of a four-member task force, consisting of DIG CISF Mr. Jitender Rana, IPS, Secretary, Services Sports Control Board, Varun Singh, Secretary, Railway Sports Promotion Board, Prem Chand Lochab, and Dronacharya awardee Bimal Ghosh, former coach of Air India. The task force is to prepare a feasibility report on the institutional League/tournament that the AIFF intends to revive and submit a report to the federation within 30 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)