London [UK], January 22 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed Troy Cooley as England pace-bowling lead coach. Cooley returns to England's coaching set-up after more than 20 years.

Cooley will be responsible for the development and coaching of fast bowlers across the England Men and England Men's International Pathway (England Lions and England Young Lions), as per the ECB website. He returns to England Cricket as one of the most highly-regarded fast-bowling coaches in the world after he was the ECB National Pace Bowling Coach from 2003-2006, which included the historic 2005 Men's Ashes success.

The 60-year-old Tasmanian has since spent 15 years as a coach with Cricket Australia's National Performance Programme before his most recent role, since 2021, as fast bowling coach with the BCCI's National Cricket Academy.

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key, said: "Troy is one of the very best coaches in the world whose record over more than two decades speaks for itself. He has coached and developed the best pace bowlers in all conditions, and his vast experience and knowledge will not only benefit the England Men's team but also help to nurture the next wave of fast-bowling talent. This role will see him work with pace bowlers and coaches at all levels of the men's professional game as we look to build a structure for sustainable success."

"I am proud of the foundations built in recent years and grateful to the BCCI team, led by VVS Laxman, for their support. Joining the ECB is an exciting opportunity to help shape the next phase of England's pace-bowling future - bringing together the art of performance and the science of long-term development. England's pace-bowling talent and identity are world-class. My focus is to continue strengthening pathway alignment - technical standards, coaching language, performance expectations - by blending practical coaching with evidence-based development so bowlers and coaches can progress with clarity and confidence," Troy Cooley said. (ANI)

