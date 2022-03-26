Madrid [Spain], March 26 (ANI): Real Madrid star Eden Hazard will have an operation on his right leg, the La Liga club confirmed on Friday.

The Belgium international has not featured for the Spanish side since he made a five-minute substitute appearance against Alaves on February 19.

"In the coming days, our player, Eden Hazard, will undergo surgery to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula," Real in a statement confirmed.

Real the leaders of La Liga will travel to Celta Vigo on April 2 before playing Chelsea away four days later in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

The 31-year-old has started just eight of the 21 matches in which he has featured for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season.

Due to injuries, Hazard has gathered just 65 appearances since he joined the Los Blancos in July 2019. (ANI)

