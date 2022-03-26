Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will kickstart IPL 2022 with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 26 (Saturday). This match happens to be a rematch of last year's final where CSK had won by 27 runs to lift their fourth title. But this time, both these teams would usher in new eras with different leaders at the helm. For KKR, Shreyas Iyer was picked to lead the squad after the two-time champions roped him in the auctions last month. Two days ago, MS Dhoni handed over CSK's captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, who would become the third player to lead the franchise. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online

Both teams would eye winning starts to the tournament, something that would not only bring confidence but also will help in finalising a winning combination. KKR would miss Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch with the duo set to join post-Australia's tour of Pakistan. CSK meanwhile would be without Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar. Ali joined the team recently and wouldn't be available for this game while Chahar was ruled out earlier with an injury. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 1. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022: Likely Playing XIs For Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders Clash in Indian Premier League

CSK vs KKR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

According to bookmakers, CSK are favourites to win the match. Bet365 have placed odds of 1.80 for Chennai Super Kings while for Kolkata Knight Riders, it is 2.00. It means

CSK vs KKR Predictions: Who Will Win?

According to Google's win probability, CSK are 53% likely to win the match as compared to KKR's 47%. CSK had beaten thrice in the competition last year and that might have influenced this rating. Having said that, this win probability is likely to change as the game progresses.

