Guidonia Montecelio, May 30 (AP) Henrik Stenson checked out the Italian course staging next year's Ryder Cup for the first time since being appointed as captain of the European team.

He had a couple of assistants with him at the Marco Simone course outside Rome, too.

Also Read | PL 2022 Final: Eight Moments From Gujarat Titans' Title-Clinching Seven-Wicket Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

Edoardo Molinari, an Italian golfer, was named Monday as the second vice captain. Thomas Bjorn, a former captain, had already been handed an assistant role this month.

"We had chatted a few times about stats and what I could do to help the team," Molinari said about his previous conversations with Stenson, "but I never expected this."

Also Read | Aaron Finch Hopes To Fix his Lean Patch Before T20 World Cup.

Molinari said he thought Stenson was joking.

"We've known each other for so many years and he's always been a person who jokes a lot," Molinari said.

"For an Italian player, though, this is beyond any dream. When I started playing golf, I never thought I'd get to this point."

Molinari and his younger brother, Francesco, were part of the victorious European team at the 2010 Ryder Cup in Wales. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)